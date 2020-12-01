Backstage News On WWE’s Plan To Replace Seth Rollins During Absence

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins took a hiatus so he can be with Becky Lynch as she has the couple’s first child.

WWE placed King Corbin against Murphy this past week on SmackDown. Some fans didn’t like seeing Corbin, an ultimate heat magnet, in that new role at all.

Corbin is filling a role as someone for Murphy to face, but there’s no long-term thought put into things, according to Ringside News. The creative direction during Seth Rollins’ hiatus isn’t that set in stone.

A tenured member of the creative team with knowledge of the situation revealed that “it’s not looked at that way” when asked if Corbin is “filling in” for Rollins. It was explained to us as “just a new program” and everything is “day-to-day” at this point.

It’s been confirmed that Corbin will battle Murphy again next week. At least, that was the match that WWE booked on the show. There is no greater plan after that.