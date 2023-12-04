Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Austin Theory And Grayson Waller

Fans of one WWE SmackDown tag team will be relieved to learn that plans to split them up are no longer in the works.

Grayson Waller has recently been paired with Austin Theory. Waller was last seen on television when he was defeated by Kevin Owens on last week’s SmackDown.

Waller rose through the ranks of NXT before being called up earlier this year. Theory, on the other hand, has had his ups and downs in WWE, having been promoted to the main roster before being demoted to NXT during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later returned to the main roster after a big push on television, where he was paired with Vince McMahon, given a long run as the United States Champion, and even defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

WrestleVotes reported today that Waller and Theory did not intend to stay together indefinitely. However, after impressing officials, WWE scrapped plans to split them up, and they will remain together until WrestleMania.

With WWE supporting them as a tag team, expect them to get more TV time and attention in the future.

WrestleVotes stated, “We’ve heard over the past few weeks of tremendous support for the team of Grayson Waller & Austin Theory. Source in creative has said it was meant to be a short term pairing but those plans have changed. The expectation is that the brash, young team may benefit from the mutual partnership in the long run. Expect the duo to play a strong role in programming thru Mania.”