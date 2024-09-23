Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bad Blood Main Event

Despite reports that the Hell in a Cell match will headline WWE Bad Blood, the company has other plans.

Though it was thought to be CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell, the main event for the Premium Live Event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on October 5th has not yet been announced.

Other confirmed bouts for the show include Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor. There will be two new additions.

Women’s Champion Nia Jax will face either Naomi or Bayley on this Friday’s SmackDown, depending on who wins the fan favorite match. GUNTHER, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, is expected to face Sami Zayn.

According to a recent USA Network article, the Hell in a Cell match was scheduled to be the main event.

Reigns and Rhodes against the Bloodline are in fact set to close the PLE, according to the internal working plan as of last week, according to Fightful Select.