Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bad Blood

WWE has been discussing which match to feature as the main event of the Bad Blood PLE on Saturday. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell was initially thought to be the main event.

Last week, Fightful Select reported that the match would put Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The show will also feature Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor.

PWInsider.com reports that the show’s plans have been finalized. The main event is the tag team match, with the Hell in a Cell match scheduled to open the show.

It was also reported that several legends will be in attendance for the weekend, including The Steiners and Diamond Dallas Page, who will pose for photos with fans prior to the event. They’ve also heard Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Madusa, and Jacqueline Moore are planning to attend the festivities.

It’s unclear if they’ll appear on camera.