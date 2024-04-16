Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Giulia‘s Debut Match

WWE fans are looking forward to seeing what the company has in store for Giulia once she joins the promotion.

For months, it was clear that AEW was not in the running to sign her as it was a choice between joining WWE or staying with NJPW, with WWE landing her after receiving a lot of interest.

Although the top free agent is expected to join WWE, Giulia intends to assist STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa with his new promotion, Marigold, due to her loyalty to Ogawa, who helped her become a big star in STARDOM. She was caught on camera while attending NXT Stand & Deliver.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select reports that she is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in late June/early July. She intends to use the ring name, but there are no plans to keep her current theme song.

The belief is that she will make her debut at NXT Heatwave on July 7th, where she is expected to compete for one of the NXT Women’s Championships.

It’s unclear if this is the Women’s Title or the NXT North American Women’s Title.

