WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Batista Bomb Deserves “S-Tier” For Pain

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed various topics on his YouTube channel, including how getting hit with the Batista Bomb can be extremely painful, as Batista sometimes didn’t know his own strength.

Dudley said, “Now I’ve taken that before many times with Dave, not to mention when he was Deacon Batista, right before we separated. Dave was a very big and powerful man at that time. With that being said, he didn’t know his own strength at times.”

On how Batista can make it up to him by putting him in one of his upcoming movies:

“So when he would pick you up and jack you into that mat, that would hurt like crazy. So I’m going to have to put that in the S-tier because it did really hurt. Dave, remember, I owe you one, but we can settle this if you give me a movie part in your movie.”

You can check out Dudley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)