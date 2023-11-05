Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Kairi Sane And IYO SKY

IYO SKY retained the WWE Women’s Championship in her match against Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel. Bayley was present to assist, but her actions only served to reinforce the narrative that there is trouble within Damage CTRL.

SKY kept her title thanks to the assistance of Kairi Sane, who made her first WWE TV appearance since leaving the company in 2020. Sane was added to the internal company roster earlier this week, according to WrestleVotes, and there were rumors that she would be back for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Sane is said to be bringing in more pals. WWE insider kermit125 on Reddit, who has a reputation for being extremely accurate with backstage WWE news, revealed that Sane and SKY will be joined by “another friend” and “another that no one will see coming not even their closest ally.”

The insider did not elaborate on who these friends could be, but it appears that WWE is preparing for SKY and Sane to feud with Bayley and possibly Dakota Kai in the coming months.

Michael Cole pointed out that Bayley was the one who attacked Sane and drove her out of WWE back in the summer of 2020, and it’s clear that Bayley had no idea SKY would be at the PLE.

Broozer Rasslin, another WWE insider, used Asuka’s catchphrase on Twitter/X, writing, “its coming together and no one is ready.” Fightful.com also reported that WWE is considering bringing back Sarray. Sarray left WWE in early 2023.