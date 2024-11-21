Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns In Early 2025

Roman Reigns is one of many names announced for WWE Raw’s Netflix launch on January 6th. While Reigns will remain a member of the SmackDown brand, he is likely to appear on Raw more frequently than in the past.

Reigns has been a SmackDown wrestler for several years, including since his return from hiatus as the Tribal Chief in the summer of 2020, when SmackDown became the A-brand in 2019 when it switched to SmackDown.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was stated that Reigns will be on Raw more than he is now early next year due to the star power he can bring to Raw, which will be the A-show on Netflix.

Joey Votes stated, “We are told the plans as of now, we’ll see Roman Reigns featured on Monday Night Raw and Netflix more so than SmackDown for at least the beginning part of the calendar year. We don’t have confirmation on any official roster move. However, there are plans for WWE’s biggest Raw to be a part of Raw on Netflix, much past episode number one. Okay, so a source added that Netflix knows exactly what Roman Reigns brings to the table as far as viewership and credibility, and they are all for it. So Roman Reigns will be a key part of Monday Night Raw past episode number one throughout the Royal Rumble, you know, and I would imagine all throughout the WrestleMania season.”

In WarGames, the OG Bloodline (Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) will face The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) in Survivor Series.