Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Roxanne Perez

Fightful Select reports that WWE officials have been very impressed with Roxanne Perez’s recent work as a heel that she may even end up winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver this coming Saturday.

It was also mentioned that the sky is the limit for Perez and her future with the company and it is only a matter of time before she gets called up to the main roster.

Several members of the WWE Universe were under the impression that Perez will be called up to the main roster soon, but it is believed that she will continue to develop her current character in NXT before that happens.

WWE Management was said to be happy with how well Perez has done with her main roster appearances, including in the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble matchups.