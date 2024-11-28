Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Titles Following Jade Cargill Injury

The curse of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships continues. Jade Cargill will be out of action for a time after WWE filmed an angle in which she was laid out on top of a car on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Cargill being pulled from storylines was to cover up a legitimate injury. The extent of her injury is unknown, but we do know she will be out of action for at least three months, if not more.

On a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes stated that he has heard WWE will strip Cargill and Belair of their belts. It’s unknown when or how WWE will crown new champions.

“Again, [I’m] working on nailing down the details, but I’m hearing they’re gonna have to strip Bianca…yeah, these belts are cursed. I mean, this happens time and time again.”