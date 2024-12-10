Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Upcoming NXT On CW Tapings

WWE will broadcast a live episode of NXT on the CW Network later tonight, December 10th, from the WWE Performance Center (Capitol Wrestling Center) in Orlando, Florida.

According to PWInsider.com, the company will be holding two episodes of NXT on the CW Network next Tuesday, December 17th. One will be the live show, while the other will be the Christmas Eve episode on December 24th.

The report also noted that WWE will be having a second taping on Thursday, December 19th, for the New Year’s Eve episode on December 31st.