Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To Adam Copeland (Edge) Signing With AEW

Adam Copeland (Edge) made his debut on Sunday night at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, saving Darby Allin and Sting from an attack by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Copeland has signed a full-time contract with AEW and will wrestle regularly in the promotion. He made a statement about his decision to join AEW, which you can read by clicking here.

According to Fightful Select, sources in AEW have only had positive reactions to the company signing him. According to a long-time AEW star, Copeland has discussed filling the void left by CM Punk by being helpful and not causing internal strife. That person did say that Punk had been helpful to many people in AEW.

Some AEW employees were surprised to learn that WWE had let the “Rated R Superstar” trademark lapse, allowing AEW to use it.

Some in WWE noted that it became clear at the start of the summer that Edge was not returning, while one AEW star stated that they were not officially informed, but it was another example of a poorly kept secret.

The report noted, “Talent in AEW and WWE both spoke about Adam Copeland jumping ship as if it was going to happen as far back as mid-August. Sources that had worked with Copeland spoke as if it was a fact even before his last WWE match, though many were not told in an official capacity until well after that.”

Over the weekend, WWE and AEW talent began casually discussing Copeland’s arrival. Copeland was in town all weekend and kept to himself, though he did stop by to see Allin and get some food.

WWE officials stated that Copeland left on good terms and would be welcomed back if he ever returned.

It was added, “The overwhelming consensus was a positive within AEW and a “happy for him” within WWE.”