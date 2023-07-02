Backstage Notes On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return At Money In The Bank

Drew McIntyre made his surprise return to a major reaction after WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Matt Riddle, in what was his first appearance since the WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat with Sheamus and winner GUNTHER.

McIntyre finished the segment with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt and a Claymore Kick, leaving GUNTHER on the ground. McIntyre then triumphed over GUNTHER.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre was not in the arena long before going out to the ring.

McIntyre was also kept hidden from everyone backstage while he was inside The O2.

