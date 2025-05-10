Scarlett Wants WWE’s First Intergender Match Against Dominik Mysterio

WWE star Scarlett recently spoke with WWE Deutschland about several topics, including her willingness to compete in the ring. She expressed her dream of participating in the company’s first-ever Intergender Match against the current Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Scarlett said, “I’m always open to it. I train. I’m always ready. I love managing. Managing has always been my favorite thing to do, but I do like wrestling when it means something and there’s a good story. The dream would be to have the first intergender match. Will that happen? I don’t know, but that’s what I was known for on the indies before, but having a singles match against Dom Mysterio, that would be amazing.”

You can check out Scarlett’s comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wwedeutschland

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)