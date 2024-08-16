Backstage Reaction To WWE Star Being Sidelined Due To An Injury

Due to an injury that will keep her out of action for several weeks, WWE will be missing one of its stars moving forward.

Dakota Kai suffered an injury earlier this week, leaving her out of in-ring action. The Damage CTRL star had a meniscus tear and is set to miss eight to ten weeks.

According to PWInsider.com, she is well-liked and respected backstage, so there is a lot of sympathy for her. Although WWE provided the above-mentioned timeframe for her return, no precise date has been set.

The internal hope is that she will return to the ring on television as WWE prepares for the Survivor Series PLE in late November. Kai returned to the ring after missing over a year due to an ACL tear in May 2023.

Kai, we wish you a swift recovery.