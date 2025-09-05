Backstage Update On AEW PPVs Moving To HBO Max

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW pay-per-view events will be available for purchase on HBO Max starting later this month with the event “All Out.”

According to Fightful Select, AEW PPV events will not be exclusive to HBO Max going forward; they will also be available on Prime Video, Triller, PPV.com, and through traditional cable and satellite providers.

It was noted in the report that HBO and AEW did not include this information in the press release because they want to promote HBO Max as the primary platform for AEW PPV events, although the other platforms will remain available for purchasing the events.

The report further states that part of AEW’s move to HBO Max includes the AEW Tailgate Brawl. However, this event will only be exclusive to HBO Max subscribers and WBD platforms, while a supplemental pre-show will feature several matches.

Additionally, AEW will provide an alternate pre-show for viewers who are not subscribed to HBO Max.

As of now, AEW has not announced any details regarding an alternative Zero Hour pre-show for “All Out,” but the Tailgate Brawl will take place prior to the main pay-per-view card.