Backstage Update On AEW Releasing Several Wrestlers

As PWMania.com previously reported, ten wrestlers were released from AEW on April 1, 2024. One of the people on the list, Slim J, issued a public statement about leaving the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated the following in an update regarding the reason for the releases:

“We are told the releases were not the result of larger financial cutbacks but simply a reorganization of how the company is utilizing the roster and not wanting to keep talents from other potential opportunities. The door is open for any of them to be potentially used down the line.”

Johnson also noted that Dalton Castle’s Boys had 16 months left on their deals but are now “100% free agents.”