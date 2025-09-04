Backstage Update On AJ Lee’s WWE Return

The long-rumored in-ring return of AJ Lee looks set to become a reality.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE sources have confirmed that the former Divas Champion is expected back with the company “imminently.”

Lee, who retired in 2015 due to neck injuries, has been at the center of fan speculation ever since her husband, CM Punk, made his own shocking WWE comeback in November 2023. Recent reports from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and other outlets suggested that WWE was working toward a mixed tag team match at WrestlePalooza on September 20, with AJ teaming with Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Now, WrestleVotes has added their confirmation, “Yeah, in an update to the news that is spreading like wildfire, we can add to the AJ Lee speculation and confirm she is expected back with the company imminently, according to a source. A lot of people have reported on this already. Sean Ross Sapp was out in front of it, but not to take anything away. AJ Lee is certainly on her way back.”

The outlet also revealed that this is not WWE’s first attempt to bring AJ Lee back since Punk’s return, but that this time the push was much stronger.

The company reportedly views her return as a strategic move to create massive buzz ahead of WWE’s upcoming debut on ESPN. “We are also told this isn’t the first time WWE has tried to bring her in since CM Punk returned in November of 2023, but this is the first time the company has pushed for it in such a big way, as they feel like her return can generate significant buzz heading into the ESPN debut… This is the first time they’ve really pushed her to come back to make a decision that they wanted to hear the yes word, and they got it. So she’s on her way back.”

If official, this would mark AJ Lee’s first match in over a decade.

Her last WWE bout took place the night after WrestleMania 31 in March 2015, when she teamed with Paige and Naomi to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya.