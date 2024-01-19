Backstage Update On Austin Theory’s Injury Status

Austin Theory is still on the sidelines.

The former WWE U.S. Champion was injured along with Carmelo Hayes in a match the two had on last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During the bout, the two came off the top rope and collided heads before they each smacked the canvas in brutal fashion.

For his part, Hayes returned to in-ring action on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, teaming with Trick Williams to defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament bout.

In the latest issue of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that Theory is out of action right now due to a concussion suffered in the match.

Theory is not expected to wrestle on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface regarding Austin Theory’s condition and in-ring return status.