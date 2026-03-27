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Backstage Update On Bianca Belair’s WWE Return After Injury

By
James Hetfield
-
Bianca Belair in WWE
Bianca Belair | WWE

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Bianca Belair recently underwent surgery to repair a broken finger she sustained during WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. She has been sharing updates on her recovery progress through social media.

According to BodySlam+, Belair has begun some light training as she prepares for her eventual return to the ring. The report suggests that this development is a positive sign for her overall recovery, and she may be ready to return to WWE television soon. However, WWE has not yet announced a specific date for Belair’s return, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Although Belair has not yet returned to in-ring competition, she did serve as the special guest referee for a No Holds Barred match between WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution 2.

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