Backstage Update On Bobby Lashley’s WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley has been moved to the WWE’s alumni section on their roster page, along with his manager, MVP.

According to Fightful Select, Lashley’s contract with WWE has officially expired and he is now a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

Those close to Lashley have said he will continue to wrestle as he has interest from top wrestling companies around the world and he also has interested in the combat sports world.

Lashley’s run with after WWE ended after six years. He made his return to WWE back in 2018, and captured the World Championship twice.