Backstage Update On Bobby Lashley’s WWE Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, former 2-time WWE Champion “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley’s contract with the company is set to expire soon, and the belief is that he will be leaving the company as soon as his deal is up.

According to Fightful Select, Lashley has major interest from the fight world as well as from Japan, and even AEW has significant interest in the former WWE Champion, but no offer has been made to The All Mighty as of this writing.

It was also mentioned on the report that the belief is Lashley will make at least one appearance for AEW in the future, but there is no word yet on when that will happen.

WWE sources told Fightful during SummerSlam weekend that the belief is Lashley is definitely leaving the company as no creative plans had been made for him and his former on-screen manager, MVP, is already a free agent.