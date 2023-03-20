Backstage Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Heading Into WrestleMania 39

The WrestleMania Goes Hollywood status of “The Eater of Worlds” continues to be a mystery.

Ahead of this year’s two-night premium live event shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., reports continue to surface regarding the WWE status of Bray Wyatt.

In the latest update, PWInsider.com is reporting that Wyatt was originally scheduled for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, but ended up not appearing, nor even attended the show backstage.

According to multiple sources, Wyatt is dealing with an “illness” though there’s been no details on how serious it is or an official statement from WWE or Wyatt himself.

A recent episode of “Wrestling Observer Radio” reported that Bray’s status for WrestleMania 39 is up in the air and his match against Bobby Lashley is not only not confirmed, but WWE isn’t even really promoting it at this point.

Wyatt was at one point scheduled and expected for the final few SmackDown shows leading into WrestleMania 39, but nobody knows what’s going on with him these days, and when asking around, WWE sources have been silent on providing any updates or clues.

