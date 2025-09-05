Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract Status During His Two-Year Absence

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided fresh details on the status of Brock Lesnar during his recent two-year absence from WWE, revealing that “The Beast Incarnate” was actually a free agent for several months before his shocking return at SummerSlam 2025.

According to Dave Meltzer, Lesnar was still being paid on his previous WWE deal long after the company stopped using him on television.

However, that contract eventually expired, leaving him as a free agent until he signed a new deal to make his comeback. “A correction regarding Brock Lesnar. Lesnar actually just signed a new contract to return,” Meltzer wrote. “He was getting paid on his prior contract long after they stopped using him, but that deal did expire and he actually was a free agent for months until the new deal was signed.”

The report also clarified why WWE could not simply freeze or extend his prior contract like they do with injured wrestlers. Since Lesnar was not sidelined by injury, and his absence was WWE’s decision, due in part to his name being linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit—the company did not have the legal grounds to extend his deal.

Lesnar made his shocking return at the SummerSlam premium live event on August 3, 2025, attacking John Cena after the main event to reignite their legendary rivalry. WWE’s legal team had reportedly given the all-clear for his return about a month before SummerSlam, keeping the decision under wraps until showtime.

The new contract is said to be for a limited number of dates, similar to Lesnar’s previous part-time agreements. His next match is expected to be a singles showdown with Cena at the inaugural WrestlePalooza premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis.

Lesnar is also rumored to appear on tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago to further build toward the match.