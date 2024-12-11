Backstage Update On Bronson Reed’s WWE In-Ring Return

Bronson Reed is set to miss significant time after sustaining a broken foot during the main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The injury occurred when Reed executed a high-risk dive from the top of the cage.

Reed was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, and confirmed via his official Twitter/X account that he would undergo surgery later that day.

According to SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes reported that Reed’s recovery timeline is estimated to keep him out until May or June 2025. We wish him a successful surgery and speedy recovery.

“Tonga Loa, I don’t have a timetable on. I think it’s a substantial injury. You’re probably looking at plus four months. Jimmy Uso, as far as I know, [in] January. And Bronson Reed, I believe, they’re targeting May, if not June. So that’s unfortunate. Not to say it’s the same injury at all, but Adam Cole snapped his ankle last year at Grand Slam, and he was out almost a year. So it’s going to be a while for Bronson Reed.”

