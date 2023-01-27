Backstage Update on Cody Rhodes’ Physical Condition Heading Into the WWE Royal Rumble

At the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make his return to the WWE in-ring competition.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rhodes had not been given the all-clear from the medical staff when WWE announced his return; however, it was assumed that he would be able to compete in the event because it was considered a formality.

Meltzer made the following observations with regard to Rhodes’ physical condition just before the event:

“Rhodes went through what was described as a boxing training camp to get into shape for the show, and has dropped from 17.7 percent bodyfat under nine percent. The idea of training like a boxer would indicate he’s looking to go hard for a long period of time, which doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be in the ring for a long time in this match, but would indicate he’s very seriously looking to get into condition to go hard for a long period of time.”