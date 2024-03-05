Backstage Update On Darby Allin Following Insane Spot At AEW Revolution

“The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match in the main event of AEW Revolution.

During the match, there was a spot where Allin was looking to hit a Swanton Bomb onto Nicholas Jackson, who was laying on a sheet of glass held up by a bunch of chairs. Allin would unfortunately crash through the glass, with his back profusely bleeding after Matthew Jackson pulled his brother away.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Allin needed 12 stitches to close up his wound and even joked that it was 11,098 staples less than he thought Allin would need.

Allin will climb Mount Everest later this month, and he will compete against “Switchblade” Jay White at AEW Big Business on March 13th.