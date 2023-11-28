Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre After Storming Out Of WWE Survivor Series

Due to creative issues and the fact that his contract with WWE is set to expire in 2024, Drew McIntyre expressed frustration with the company earlier this year. On Saturday night, The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), McIntyre, and JD McDonagh were defeated by Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton in the Men’s WarGames Match.

McIntyre stormed out of the ring while holding his eye just as CM Punk’s music began to play before slamming the locker room door and exiting the arena.

When McIntyre got to the back, he was so angry that it became a “loud and obvious situation” that many people could see. It was a real reaction that had nothing to do with the storyline.

McIntyre expressed his desire for a World Heavyweight Title shot during a segment with Seth Rollins on Monday’s RAW. Rollins instead gave the shot to Jey Uso, prompting McIntyre to headbutt Rollins.

McIntyre later had a backstage segment with Sami Zayn, which led to a match on RAW next week, while Rollins vs. Uso for the title has been scheduled for the show.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre was cut during his segment with Rollins. It was unintentional, most likely because he caught the belt with his face. Pwinsider was informed that “whatever happened at Survivor Series seemed to have dissipated, and McIntyre was in good spirits prior to the taping.”