Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status And Future

Following the Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday night, CM Punk suffered a torn triceps injury, forcing WWE to drastically alter its original plans.

This canceled his match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, which was expected to be against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

WWE will now need to find a new opponent for Rollins, which is expected to be determined at next month’s Elimination Chamber PLE, with Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER leading the pack.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that McIntyre has yet to sign a new contract with WWE, and his current contract is set to expire after WrestleMania.

McIntyre laid out Punk after a promo segment on Monday’s RAW, laying the groundwork for a future feud when he returns.

“And Drew McIntyre is not under contract until through past April. And that’s that has not changed.”

Meltzer continued, “And I was surprised that they don’t have McIntyre under contract for his [Punk]return. So it was great promo work. He could be staying, you know. I mean, there’s not, it’s not like it’s a given that he’s gone, just that he has not signed.”