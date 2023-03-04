Backstage Update on EJ Nduka Status, Reported Interest From WWE, AEW And Others

EJ Nduka, free agent and MLW World Tag Team Champion, is reportedly weighing his options with top pro wrestling companies.

Nduka’s MLW contract expired in January, as previously stated. He then made his AEW debut on January 28 in Orlando, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in a match that aired on the February 7 edition of AEW Dark. Following the match, it was reported that Nduka was offered a full-time AEW contract. When his MLW contract expired, Nduka received interest from a number of companies, including WWE and those in Japan.

A new report from Fightful Select confirms that AEW offered the deal to Nduka, but he had not accepted it at last word. Instead, Nduka has been weighing his options.

It was mentioned that part of that evaluation included some contact with WWE, but there has been no word on the extent of that contact.

Nduka has also received “heavy interest” from Mexico and Japan, with one Mexican company offering Nduka a contract.

Nduka’s MLW contract expired in January, but he is still technically one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions alongside Calvin Tankman. Their taped match with The Samoan SWAT Team’s Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i will air soon, and it appears that this will be Nduka’s final match with the company.

MLW officials had nothing but high praise for Nduka during his run, and he has spoken about how MLW provided him with opportunities and took a chance on him.

Nduka was signed by WWE on August 15, 2019, after a career in gridiron and arena football, as well as as a professional IFBB bodybuilder. His signing followed a tryout in December 2018 and another in April 2019. He later worked briefly for WWE NXT as Ezra Judge before being released on May 19, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He agreed to terms with MLW in June 2021.