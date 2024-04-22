Backstage Update On Finn Balor Signing Long-Term Extension With WWE

Finn Balor is staying with WWE for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, The Judgment Day member surfaced on social media and spoke about his ten-year anniversary with WWE, and how he “ain’t going nowhere!”

“I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years,” Balor wrote. “And after much thought and consideration , I have decided that now is the right time to say ‘I ain’t going nowhere!”

Fightful Select adds that Balor has been expected to stay with WWE, and will likely ink a new long-term contract extension with the company, if he hasn’t already.

Balor’s current deal with WWE was scheduled to expire within the next couple of months.

WWE was reportedly looking to sign Balor to another multi-year, big money contract to remain with the company. It was also believed that he would have major interest outside of the company if he chose to go that route, as AEW is apparently specifically looking to acquire big name free agents this Summer.