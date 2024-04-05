Backstage Update On Gable Steveson’s WWE Status

Ever since he signed on as a NIL athlete with WWE years ago, Gable Steveson’s relationship with the company has been interesting.

Steveson signed a multi-year contract with WWE in 2021, and WWE had planned for him to appear on RAW following WrestleMania 38, with Triple H pushing for him to wrestle at the show prior to his medical issues. Steveson also had a heart procedure.

He had hoped to return to amateur wrestling and compete in the 2024 Olympics, but it appeared that would not be possible. He has worked a few NXT live events, as well as dark matches on SmackDown. His only television match was a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT PLE last year.

Steveson hasn’t wrestled since the February 9th SmackDown, when he defeated Cedric Alexander in a dark match.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Steveson is scheduled to compete in the Olympic trials later this month alongside fellow NXT wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock. However, this does not necessarily imply that they will compete. In either case, the news has slipped under the radar as a possibility.

Meltzer wrote, ”In something very quiet behind the scenes, both Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock are listed for the Olympic trials which take place 4/19 and 4/20 at Penn State. Now, they are listed as qualifiers for the tournament but that doesn’t mean they will be competing, only that they can, as 2021 Olympic gold medalists. I don’t expect it. I was told the company would be behind them if they wanted to do it but not that they were doing it.”