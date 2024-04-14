Backstage Update On Hikuleo Possibly Joining Tama Tonga In WWE

According to Fightful Select, a number of top stars from NJPW including Hikuleo could be on their way to the WWE after Tama Tonga made his debut with the company this past Friday night on SmackDown. Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso and joined the Bloodline.

Hikuleo had discussions with the WWE back in 2023, but he was no way near signing a contract with them at the time, as his deal with NJPW will only be up by June of this year.

There’s no word yet on whether Hikuleo has had any contract talks with NJPW about possibly signing a new deal, but he did have talks with WWE about coming in.

Many potential deals were put on hold due the hiring freeze that occurred when Vince McMahon worked his way back into the company.