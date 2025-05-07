Backstage Update On How Much Time Liv Morgan Will Miss From WWE TV

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is currently in Japan filming a movie.

She is set to play a co-starring role in Takashi Mike’s “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.” Last week’s episode of RAW announced that Morgan would be taking time off to work on the film.

According to Fightful Select, filming is expected to conclude on May 16th, with Morgan scheduled to return to the United States on May 17th after a two-week filming process.

While there is currently no information on her return to WWE TV, it has been confirmed that she will miss at least next week’s episode of RAW.