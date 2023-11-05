Backstage Update On If WWE Has Big Plans For LA Knight Following Crown Jewel

WWE held their 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 4th from inside the Mohammed Abdu Arena at Mohamed Abdo Theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his championship against LA Knight.

Knight came up short in his attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but could the WWE have big plans for The Megastar following Crown Jewel.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, there are currently no plans in place for Knight to win the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match or headline WrestleMania 40 against Reigns in a rematch.

More updates will be provided on Knight and the plans WWE may have for him as it becomes available.