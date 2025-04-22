Backstage Update On Ilja Dragunov’s Recovery Timeline Following ACL Injury

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has been out of action since September 2024, when he suffered a torn ACL during a WWE live event. At the time, initial reports projected a recovery period of six to nine months. However, a new update suggests his return may take a bit longer than originally anticipated.

According to Fightful Select, Dragunov has been actively rehabbing the injury, but he’s not expected to be cleared for in-ring competition until September or October 2025. Sources within WWE have noted that although the initial timeline seemed optimistic, ACL tears—particularly for high-performance athletes like Dragunov—often require closer to a full year of recovery time.

The report adds that Dragunov’s rehabilitation is progressing steadily, and the company is taking a cautious approach to ensure a complete recovery before reintroducing him to WWE programming.

This timeline aligns with medical guidance found in public sources, which typically estimate 6–9 months for general recovery, but advise up to a year for elite athletes returning to physically demanding sports such as professional wrestling.

Dragunov last competed during the peak of his momentum in NXT and remains a fan favorite. While no official creative plans have been confirmed, many expect WWE to make a strong statement with his eventual return.

