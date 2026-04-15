Backstage Update on IYO SKY vs. Asuka WrestleMania 42 Match Status

There has been considerable speculation recently about whether IYO SKY will compete at WrestleMania 42, as she has been engaged in a heated feud with Asuka for several months.

The two have been building toward a potential match at The Show of Shows in recent weeks, both on television and through social media.

Last week, Asuka publicly called out SKY, vowing to destroy her. In response, SKY took to Twitter (X) to say she would see Asuka in Las Vegas. During Monday night’s RAW, SKY faced Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match.

Although Asuka interfered and cost her the match, a contest between the former Damage CTRL members has yet to be officially scheduled for WrestleMania 42. Notably, SKY has since deleted her social media post related to the match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, despite the deletion of SKY’s post, WWE sources indicate that the match is not “dead.” Instead of taking place at WrestleMania 42, it might be pushed to Backlash, though this has not been confirmed.

Meltzer also mentioned that if the match does happen, it is likely to be booked for that Sunday. However, WWE may decide against it due to timing constraints already in place for the card.