Backstage Update On Jade Cargill’s Injury From Friday’s WWE SmackDown

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, one-half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Jade Cargill, was seemingly viscously attacked as she was shown heavily bruised and laid out on top of a damaged windshield of a car.

WWE took to their Twitter (X) account and provided an update on Cargill’s injury following the brutal attack. According to WWE, Cargill suffered deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, a sprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee, and facial lacerations. There is no word on when she will be back on WWE TV.

WWE wrote, “BREAKING: @Jade_Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return.”

It was revealed that the injury angle was done because Cargill had a legitimate injury, but there’s no word yet on what the other half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions is dealing with.

