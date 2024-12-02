Backstage Update On Jade Cargill’s Injury Status

Fans have been speculating about Jade Cargill’s situation since WWE ran an injury angle on SmackDown during which a mystery attacker ambushed her. Dave Meltzer originally believed that Cargill would be out of action for at least three months, if not longer, due to a legitimate injury.

WrestleVotes reported that they heard WWE was planning to strip Cargill and Bianca Belair of the Women’s Tag Team Titles. However, PWInsider.com was informed that Cargill was not hurt and that the unknown attacker aspect was employed for a storyline.

Last week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that numerous versions are floating around, including one that conceals a true injury. One person noted that it appears that no one, including her friends, knows what the injury is or why it occurred, despite WWE officials claiming she was hurt and the tales disputing it are untrue.

Another story claimed that the injuries was caused to hide a political backstage issue. Bryan Alvarez revealed on last Friday’s Wrestling Observer Live that, based on what he has been told, he is certain she is hurt.

In a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that Jade “is on their [WWE] internal injury list as best I know.”