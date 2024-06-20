Backstage Update On Javier Bernal’s Injury Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star “Big Body Javi” Javier Bernal took to his Twitch Stream and revealed that he suffered a broken foot. Bernal also revealed that he was going to be out for only 6 weeks as he did not know surgery was needed, but now that surgery will be required, he is expected to be on the shelf for approximately 6 months.

According to Fightful Select, Bernal suffered the injury during a tag team match on an episode of NXT Level Up against Chase U when Bernal’s leg buckled after a diving attempt from Riley Osborne. Big Body Javi was unable to get to his feet without the assistance of a referee. There’s no word yet on if the injury affected the normal finish of the matchup.

Despite the setback, there’s a silver lining in this dark cloud. The report confirms that there’s no blame on Osborne, as the injury was deemed an unfortunate accident. Company sources have praised Bernal’s professionalism throughout his NXT journey, which began in 2022. This, coupled with his strong fan base, has led many to believe that he will bounce back and resume his career at the same high level once he’s back in action.