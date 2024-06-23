Backstage Update On Kayla Braxton’s Upcoming Departure From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, long-time WWE announcer and backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton took to her social media accounts a few days back and issued a statement about her impending departure from the company. This comes after Braxton, real name Kayla Becker, removed WWE from all of her social media handles.

According to Fightful Select, they have reached out to WWE about the story and were informed that the long-time announcer was still with the company, but since then more details have emerged. Braxton did say that she will be wrapping things up with the WWE on next week’s episode of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The report also reveals a cloud of uncertainty around Braxton’s future, stating that she is currently operating under a verbal agreement with WWE following the expiration of her last contract. While discussions about her re-signing have taken place, the details of these conversations remain shrouded in mystery. AEW has been aware of Braxton’s contractual status with the WWE for the past two weeks, but the nature of this awareness is yet to be clarified, whether it’s through direct communication or an agent.