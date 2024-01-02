Backstage Update On Kevin Dunn’s Departure From WWE

As previously reported by PWMania.com, longtime WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn, who worked with the company for more than three decades, is said to be leaving the company after being a huge part of its business and history.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Dunn has left WWE because he is retiring, not because he was not fired or he was asked to leave.

Dunn reportedly informed the company during Christmas week that he was done for good, but there was an attempt to have him stay through Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

Dunn reportedly preferred a clean slate from January 1st, 2024 and is done with the company effective immediately.