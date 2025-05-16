Backstage Update On Liv Morgan’s WWE Return

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has officially wrapped filming her role in the upcoming movie “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” directed by legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike. According to a new report from PWInsider, Morgan made a huge impression with what is described as her first dramatic film performance.

Sources close to the production stated that Morgan “absolutely ‘crushed’” her scenes, with several noting that she was a “complete natural on set.” The report praised her seamless transition from WWE to film, claiming she “blew everyone away, including industry veterans,” with her presence and emotional depth on camera.

The film, “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” is an international reimagining of the gritty Bad Lieutenant franchise, which began with Abel Ferrara’s 1992 cult classic starring Harvey Keitel. This latest version stars Shun Oguri in the title role of a corrupt Tokyo police officer. Liv Morgan plays the daughter of a prominent Japanese politician whose mysterious disappearance triggers an international investigation by an enigmatic FBI agent, portrayed by Lily James. The story plunges into Tokyo’s dark and dangerous yakuza underworld.

The film’s screenplay is written by Daisuke Tengan, known for his work on “13 Assassins” and the horror classic “Audition.” With Miike at the helm—famous for his provocative and often violent films like “Ichi the Killer” and “Visitor Q”—the project is generating significant buzz.

Miike commented on the production:

“A team of incredibly talented actors and crew has gathered in Tokyo. Now. I’m about to throw a fastball straight down the middle of your strike zone – no tricks, no gimmicks. Get ready for the ride with us.”

Morgan’s leap into film comes after a previous guest appearance on the Chucky TV series, but this marks her most substantial acting role to date, especially under the direction of an internationally acclaimed auteur like Miike.

According to PWInsider, Morgan is expected to return to WWE television shortly, with sources indicating her shoot was scheduled to wrap by May 16th and that she would be back in the United States by May 17th. Fightful Select previously reported her return was being lined up to coincide with the Money in the Bank build.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of Liv Morgan’s return to WWE and her breakthrough into Hollywood.