Backstage Update On Names Netflix Is Hoping To Have For WWE Raw Debut

WWE reached an agreement with Netflix to move its flagship show, Monday Night Raw, from the USA Network to the streaming service starting in January 2025.

The first episode is expected to be big, with appearances from legends like John Cena. The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles is expected to host the first Raw on Netflix.

According to Fightfufl Select, Netflix has mentioned CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as potential men’s wrestlers for the show. WWE officials stated that the rosters have yet to be decided.

Talent who spoke with the media outlet have yet to be told which brand they will be on. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, WWE is hoping to have Travis Scott attend the show.