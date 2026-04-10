Backstage Update On Negative Reaction To Pat McAfee SmackDown Segment

The fallout from Pat McAfee’s recent WWE SmackDown appearance continues to generate discussion behind the scenes, with reports indicating that not everyone within the company was pleased with how the segment played out.

As seen on the April 3, 2026 episode of SmackDown, McAfee was revealed as Randy Orton’s mystery ally before joining in an attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the segment received criticism internally, with multiple individuals describing it as counterproductive.

Meltzer reported that “many” within WWE were unhappy, noting that more than one person felt the angle worked against the company’s broader creative direction, with one source calling it “the most counterproductive thing in a long time.”

The report also suggests that McAfee’s involvement may not have originated from WWE’s core creative team. Instead, there is a belief internally that the decision stemmed from TKO leadership, specifically Ari Emanuel, rather than being initiated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Details surrounding the segment further indicate that McAfee’s promo was not fully scripted by WWE writers. While some within the company were aware discussions involving McAfee had taken place, far fewer knew he would physically appear on the show. His involvement was reportedly kept tightly controlled, with talent being kept unaware and McAfee brought into the arena late to prevent leaks.

Additionally, several of McAfee’s on-air remarks — including references to WrestleMania ticket sales and ratings criticism — were said to be unscripted. According to the report, the prevailing belief is that McAfee largely crafted the promo himself, with approval coming from higher up within the organization.

Christian Sowell was listed as the writer assigned to the segment, and while creative was aware McAfee would be involved, the promo delivered reportedly differed from what had initially been communicated to Triple H beforehand.

WWE President Nick Khan was also said to have been present throughout the process.

The situation has added another layer of intrigue to WWE’s evolving creative direction as the company heads into WrestleMania 42.