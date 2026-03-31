Backstage Update On Nikki Bella’s Injury Status

According to a prior report from PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appeared to have suffered a leg injury during an off-screen brawl with Nia Jax that took place last Friday on SmackDown.

It was noted that Nikki was limping after Nia threw her outside the ring, and she did not return to the ring thereafter, prompting a doctor to check on her.

As reported by PWInsider.com, Nikki is believed to have sustained a legitimate ankle injury. Sources claimed that she rolled her left ankle during an exchange with Charlotte Flair.

The report also mentioned that medical officials evaluated Nikki backstage following the segment. However, the severity of her injury is still unknown.

On WWE SmackDown last Friday night, The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) faced off against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in tag team action, vying for a chance to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The Bella Twins ultimately secured the victory when Brie rolled up Bliss for the pin.

Neither WWE nor Nikki Bella has commented on the potential injury at this time. Updates will be provided as more information emerges regarding the severity of the injury.