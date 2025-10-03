Backstage Update On Oba Femi’s WWE Status

After losing the NXT Championship to Ricky Saints at the NXT No Mercy premium live event, speculation has been swirling that Oba Femi could be headed to WWE’s main roster. However, a new report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com indicates that, for now, Femi’s immediate future remains with the NXT brand.

Meltzer noted that while a call-up is not currently planned, WWE’s unpredictable nature means that such decisions can change with little to no notice, often surprising even those within the company.

“This is one of those things where the answer as far as everyone knows is no, in the sense Femi is still in the plans for NXT going forward. However, they do swerve people and tell almost nobody about call-ups a lot of the time so people who should know get blindsided,” Meltzer reported. “So it’s a no as far as just about anyone knows, but there is no such thing as a 100 percent no.”

Femi’s reign was a dominant one, lasting 263 days after he cashed in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract on Dragon Lee back in January. During that run, he successfully defended the title against several top challengers and established himself as one of the most imposing figures on the brand.

With his championship reign now concluded, the path forward for Femi is unclear. While WWE appears committed to keeping him in NXT for the time being, his size, presence, and track record as champion ensure that a main roster debut remains only a matter of time.