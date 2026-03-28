Backstage Update On Potential WrestleMania 42 Matches

WWE is set to hold its WrestleMania 42 premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans have been speculating about the matches that could be featured on the card, in addition to those already announced.

So far, the company has officially confirmed four world title matches, including Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi and Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed additional matches that could be added to the card in the coming weeks. He indicated that with Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio firmly at odds, their match at WrestleMania 42 is a strong possibility, as is a match between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams.

Furthermore, a multi-team match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship is also being considered, as multiple teams are currently vying for the prestigious titles held by Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Meltzer noted that if these matches are confirmed, the total would reach 10, leaving room for three to five more matches for the grand spectacle. However, he did not provide any details on what other matches WWE could book to fill out the two nights.