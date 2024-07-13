Backstage Update On PPV Buys For This Year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 2024 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV is down 9.5% from the company’s Double or Nothing PPV, however, it is performing better than it did last week.

The report also noted that the show has between 120,000 and 127,000 PPV buys, the same range that the first Forbidden Door PPV had two years ago but down from last year. If it moves at the same pace as Double or Nothing, it would be over 130,000. Streaming numbers for Forbidden Door are similar to Dynasty, which would be above 120,000. Double or Nothing ended up being 23.8% higher than Dynasty, so it could end up as high as 145,000.