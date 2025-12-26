Backstage News On Multiple NJPW Contracts Set To Expire Soon

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, several talent contracts with NJPW are set to expire soon, just as Wrestle Kingdom 20 approaches.

The report notes that the expiration dates for these contracts vary, meaning not all contracts are ending at the same time; many are expected to expire, but specific details are still pending.

This news comes just before NJPW’s major annual event, Wrestle Kingdom 20, which is scheduled for Sunday, January 4th, 2026.

The event will take place in Tokyo, Japan, and will be streamed live on NJPW World.